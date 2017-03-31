Fmr LLC Lowers Stake in Dean Foods Co
Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Dean Foods Co by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,021,752 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,356,899 shares during the period.
Read more at Daily Political.
