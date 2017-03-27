Ferry galley workers call for health ...

Ferry galley workers call for health insurance benefits - Tue, 28 Mar 2017 PST

The Kitsap Sun reported that Connecticut-based Centerplate took over Washington State Ferries' galley and vending contracts last year, with legal challenges delaying their takeover until October. Centerplate says no major insurance carrier will cover the galley workers because the job is too high risk; it employs mostly women over the age of 45 and it's on the water.

