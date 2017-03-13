Feds cut funding for English class at Maple Leaf Foods in Brandon: union
English as an additional language training for workers at a Brandon business could be scaled back or cut entirely due to a cut in funding. United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 832, which represents workers at Brandon's Maple Leaf Foods processing plant, says the federal government has given them notice that their funding will be "largely or completely" cut at the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC