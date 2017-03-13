Fca Ceo: 'zero interest' in pursuing merger talks with VW Ceo
FILE PHOTO: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks next to the Utility Vehicle of the Year award given for the Chrysler Pacifica during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 9, 2017. "If he wants to come, he knows where I live," chief executive Sergio Marchionne told reporters after an event with U.S. President Donald Trump.
