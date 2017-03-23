Couple plan 'Spam-tastic' marriage

Couple plan 'Spam-tastic' marriage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Anne Mousley, 33, and Mark "I Love Spam" Benson, 42, are flying from the U.K. to get married at the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn. Liverpool couple Anne Mousley, 33, and Mark "I Love Spam" Benson, 42, are getting married at the Spam Museum in Austin on April 25. This would mark the first and only time a wedding gets held there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On Your Side - Pot Pie Recall (Oct '07) Mar 23 pot pie joe 49
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb '17 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC