Couple plan 'Spam-tastic' marriage
Anne Mousley, 33, and Mark "I Love Spam" Benson, 42, are flying from the U.K. to get married at the Spam Museum in Austin, Minn. Liverpool couple Anne Mousley, 33, and Mark "I Love Spam" Benson, 42, are getting married at the Spam Museum in Austin on April 25. This would mark the first and only time a wedding gets held there.
