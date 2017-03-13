Conagra Brands buys premium snacks pr...

Conagra Brands buys premium snacks properties

Conagra Brands strikes a deal to acquire protein-based snacking businesses Thanasi Foods LLC and BIGS LLC for an undisclosed amount.

