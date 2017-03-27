Codexis Signs Second Multi-Year Agreement in Food Industry with Tate & Lyle

Codexis, Inc. , a leading protein engineering company, announces the signing of a multi - year development agreement with Tate & Lyle, a global provider of food ingredients and solutions. This is the second multi-year agreement signed in recent months between Codexis and Tate & Lyle and highlights Codexis' continued growth applying its CodeEvolver® protein engineering platform technology in the food industry. This agreement strengthens the existing partnership between the two companies following the completion of a separate supply agreement in December 2016.

