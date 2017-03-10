Cities, county, TEDC to formally announce new Sanderson Farms facility with 1,700 jobs on Monday
Smith County officials, along with representatives from the cities of Lindale and Tyler, will gather with the Tyler Economic Development Council on Monday to formally announce a new Sanderson Farms facility in Smith and Wood counties. The $200 million facility will bring as many as 1,700 jobs.
