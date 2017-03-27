Cal-Maine Foods Stock Slipping on Q3 ...

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Slipping on Q3 Earnings Miss

10 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were falling by 6.96% to $34.75 in pre-market trading on Monday morning, after the shell eggs producer reported its 2017 third quarter results which fell short of analysts' expectations. The company posted earnings of 9 cents per diluted share on revenue of $306.5 million, analysts had forecast earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $325 million.

