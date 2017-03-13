Brynwood Partners sells natural food brand to Maple Leaf Foods

Henk Hartong, chairman & chief executive officer of Brynwood Partners, holds a Juicy Juice beverage at the private equity firm he runs in Greenwich, Conn., Thursday, March 17, 2016. The Juicy Juice brand is one of the products of the Harvest Hill Beverage Company, one of the companies belonging to Brynwood Partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.