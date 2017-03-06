Brown-Forman revenue flat after sale ...

Brown-Forman revenue flat after sale of some brands

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Brown-Forman's third-quarter net income fell 4 percent as a strong dollar and revenue lost from brands that it sold dragged on the earnings of the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. The Louisville, Kentucky, company expects full-year earnings to be in the range of $1.71 to $1.76 per share, the lower end of its original forecast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bird flu found at Tyson Foods chicken supplier 11 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) Feb 22 WasteWater 21
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC