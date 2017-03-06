Bird Flu Found at Tyson Foods Chicken...

Bird Flu Found at Tyson Foods Chicken Supplier

7 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Bird Flu Found at Tyson Foods Chicken Supplier Tens of thousands of chickens have been destroyed at a Tennessee chicken farm due to a bird flu outbreak, and 30 other farms within a six-mile radius are being quarantined.

Chicago, IL

