Bird Flu Found at Tyson Foods Chicken Supplier
Bird Flu Found at Tyson Foods Chicken Supplier Tens of thousands of chickens have been destroyed at a Tennessee chicken farm due to a bird flu outbreak, and 30 other farms within a six-mile radius are being quarantined. Jerry Sandusky Transferred to a Medium-Security Prison Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum-security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania.
