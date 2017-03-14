Bird Flu Cases Probed in One of the Largest U.S. Chicken States an hour ago

Bird Flu Cases Probed in One of the L...

Bird Flu Cases Probed in One of the Largest U.S. Chicken States

Alabama, one of the leading U.S producers of chicken meat, is investigating suspected cases of bird flu in three northern poultry flocks and has introduced some restrictions on the transportation of birds. A commercial chicken-breeding farm in Lauderdale County and a backyard flock in Madison County are among the facilities under investigation, the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries said in a statement Tuesday.

