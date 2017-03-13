ADM to expand in China; eyes demand for animal and fish feed
Archer Daniels Midland Co , one of the world's largest agricultural traders, will widen its operations in China to produce fish feed, the company said on Monday, amid increasing global demand for fish from health-conscious consumers. Expansion in high-growth regions like China is part of ADM's strategy to improve returns and reduce the volatility of earnings due to swings in crop markets.
