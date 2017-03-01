Actelion's Founders Start New Biotech, With J&J's Backing
Jean-Paul and Martine Clozel had to sell their house and work out of a rented garage when they started biotech company Actelion Ltd. Twenty years later, after selling the Swiss company to Johnson & Johnson in an unusual, $30 billion deal, the husband-and-wife team is starting over again.
