AbbVie Is Under Attack In The Severe Plaque Psoriasis Space Now
Janssen recently ran two Phase 3 trials for their guselkumab product to treat adults with severe plague psoriasis which is in direct competition with AbbVie's Humira. In a separate study Janssen evaluated patients which didn't respond to Stelara but were given guselkumab and it showed that those patients were better off with the new product.
