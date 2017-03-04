844,559 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc ...

844,559 Shares in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor purchased 844,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,402,000.

