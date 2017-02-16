Vauxhall has plants in Ellesmere Port and Luton employing 4,500 staff

Business secretary Greg Clark will meet with Peugeot executives and the French government as he scrambles to secure thousands of British jobs at takeover target Vauxhall. The Press Association understands Mr Clark will travel by Eurostar to Paris tonight for separate meetings with French industry minister Christophe Sirugue and board members of PSA Group, which is in talks to acquire General Motors' loss-making European operation.

