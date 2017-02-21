Unilever reviewing options after Kraft Heinz withdraws bid
The owner of brands including Hellman's and Lipton says it is "conducting a comprehensive review of options available" to boost shareholder value quickly. It expects the review to be completed by early April, but did not specify what it might entail.
