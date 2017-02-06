Tyson Says SEC Is Investigating Chicken-Pricing Allegations

Accusations of collusion that have dogged the American chicken industry in recent months took a new turn after Tyson Foods Inc., the country's largest producer, said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the allegations and sent the company a subpoena. "We are cooperating with the investigation, which is at an early stage," Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said Monday in its 10-Q filing.

