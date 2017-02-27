Tyson Foods CEO to Headline Economic Development Lunch
Tom Hayes, president and CEO of Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale, will headline the Arkansas Economic Development Foundation Luncheon on April 18 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.
