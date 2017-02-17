Tyson chief to talk strategy, logo ch...

Tyson chief to talk strategy, logo changes

Read more: NWAonline

When Tom Hayes, Tyson Foods' new CEO, addresses consumer analysts in Florida today, he'll tell them the food giant is gearing up for strong growth and that it plans to continue expanding its many brands. In a Monday interview, Hayes said today's consumers want healthful and convenient food alternatives, but to deliver those qualities at affordable prices, it must be done at scale.

