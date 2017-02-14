Ttab Denies New York Fair and Lovely Cancellation Petition - Abandonment not Proven
The Board denied Unilever's petition for cancellation, in whole or in part, of a registration for the mark NEW YORK FAIR AND LOVELY for "Skin soaps, skin cleansers, cosmetics," in International Class 3, and for "Medicated skin creams and medicated skin lotions," in International Class 5. Unilever claimed that respondent had abandoned the mark as to some or all of the identified goods, but Unilever failed to carry its burden of proof. Unilever PLC v.
