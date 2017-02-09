Treehouse Foods: Cramer's Top Takeaways

In his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in with Sam Reed, chairman and CEO of TreeHouse Foods , the private-label food maker that just posted a five-cents-a-share earnings beat with strong guidance for the rest of 2017. Reed noted that TreeHouse's legacy brands were up 3% in the company's fourth quarter, while the brands they acquired from ConAgra Brand swung from a deficit to a gain.

