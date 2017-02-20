Trading of Macy's stock is halted amid reports that it could...
Trading of Macy's stock was briefly halted on Friday after its price shot up unusually quickly, a surge that appears to be fueled by a news report that the retailing giant is in preliminary talks to be acquired by Hudson's Bay, a Canadian department store empire. The merger discussions, which were reported by the Wall Street Journal, come as each company is facing an identity crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan 10
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC