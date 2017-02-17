This Week's Updates From Hain Celesti...

This Week's Updates From Hain Celestial, Restaurant Brands, and Netflix

The organic food company reveals the SEC is looking into its financial reporting, while the streaming video leader turns to merchandising. In this episode of Market Foolery , Chris Hill, Taylor Muckerman, and Jason Moser cover some major news from this week: The S&P 500 hit a round number milestone; Hain Celestial opened up about its accounting issues, Restaurant Brands International reported a strong quarter; and yes, at last, you will soon be able to buy an authentic Stranger Things t-shirt.

