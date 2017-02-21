The owner of Burger King is buying Po...

The owner of Burger King is buying Popeyes for $1.8 billion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International, is buying Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $79 per share, or $1.8 billion. "Popeyes is a powerful brand with a rich Louisiana heritage that resonates with guests around the world," Restaurant Brands International CEO Daniel Schwartz said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Food Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16) 4 hr john 22
News Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08) Jan '17 is more trouble c... 16
News Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08) Jan '17 Toby 54
News Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Concerned citizen 17
News Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09) Oct '16 fyi 8
News Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching... Sep '16 Labatts Blue Bistro 2
News USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... Sep '16 Tembec 1
See all Food Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Food Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC