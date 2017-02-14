Teamsters will fight Kellogg's job-killing plan
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The following is a statement by Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa: 'On February 8, The Kellogg Company announced its short-sighted plan to eliminate their U.S. snacks direct store delivery system across the country which will destroy nearly 1,200 good, Teamster jobs in key markets across the country. It is an outrage for Kellogg's - an iconic American company - to turn its back on working families.
