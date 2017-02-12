Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
TATE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. set a GBX 745 price target on Tate & Lyle PLC and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
