Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment
Sysco Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on April 28, 2017, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2017. Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home.
