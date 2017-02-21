Suspect in drug sting rescued from cl...

Suspect in drug sting rescued from cliff after fleeing

13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

An alleged drug dealer was trapped on a cliff face in Palisades Interstate Park after he ran from police authorities said A suspect was apprehended Monday evening, after police said he ran off from a controlled drug purchase in Palisades Interstate Park and ended up on a cliff. Police say Lora was selling drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, to undercover officers in a stairway off Hudson Terrace in Fort Lee around 5 p.m. A suspected Bronx drug dealer fleeing from New Jersey cops needed a save Monday when he got stuck on a cliff just north of the George Washington Bridge, officials said.

