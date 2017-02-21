Suspect in drug sting rescued from cliff after fleeing
An alleged drug dealer was trapped on a cliff face in Palisades Interstate Park after he ran from police authorities said A suspect was apprehended Monday evening, after police said he ran off from a controlled drug purchase in Palisades Interstate Park and ended up on a cliff. Police say Lora was selling drugs, including cocaine and ecstasy, to undercover officers in a stairway off Hudson Terrace in Fort Lee around 5 p.m. A suspected Bronx drug dealer fleeing from New Jersey cops needed a save Monday when he got stuck on a cliff just north of the George Washington Bridge, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC