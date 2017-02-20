Smithfield Foods Introduces Pure Farms Antibiotic-Free Product Line
Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced the launch of an antibiotic-free line of fresh pork products under its Pure Farmsa brand. The Pure Farmsa product line meets the highest level of USDA standards with minimal processing and no antibiotics, steroids, hormones or artificial ingredients.
