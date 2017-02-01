School board joins lawsuit against North Carolina for funds
New Hanover County schools have joined a lawsuit against the state Attorney General's Office, asking that money from an environmental settlement go to public schools. The StarNews of Wilmington reported the lawsuit was filed last fall by the conservative Civitas Institute in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan 10
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC