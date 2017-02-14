Scholarships set up in memory of ex-F...

Scholarships set up in memory of ex-Fonterra boss Craig Norgate

10 hrs ago

Two scholarships worth thousands of dollars have been announced in memory of a Taranaki business leader who was the first chief executive of the Fonterra dairy co-operative. Craig Norgate, who died aged 50 in 2015, will be remembered in two awards set up by Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

