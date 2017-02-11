Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Sees Lar...

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanderson Farms, Inc. was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,681,601 shares, a drop of 4.6% from the December 30th total of 7,006,804 shares.

