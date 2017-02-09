Sanderson Farms faces shareholder vot...

Sanderson Farms faces shareholder vote on curbing antibiotic use

Read more: Reuters

Sanderson Farms Inc investors on Thursday will vote on a shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention. Sanderson is the only large U.S. chicken producer that has not made a commitment to limit its use of those drugs, as public health experts raise the alarm about the link between farm use of antibiotics and the rise of human infections from drug-resistant bacteria, also known as "superbugs."

Chicago, IL

