Ruiz Foods to host job fair in Florence

According to a press release, the job fair will be held at SIMT building on FDTC's campus, located at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence. It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some of the positions the company will accept applications for include production and maintenance supervisor, maintenance technicians, sanitation, machine operators and food production associates, the release stated.

