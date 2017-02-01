OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.
