Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc.
Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996,940 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,884 shares during the period.
