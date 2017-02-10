New Year, New Reading Routine

Singer-songwriter, author and media personality Anika Moa is leading the chorus in a promotion that will see at least 20,000 new books enter local homes, schools and communities via Kellogg's Free Books and Books for Schools programmes. In the Free Books promotion, shoppers can purchase specially marked packs of Kellogg's cereal or snacks which can be redeemed for their choice of free books for the family, while stocks last.

