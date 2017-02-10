New Year, New Reading Routine
Singer-songwriter, author and media personality Anika Moa is leading the chorus in a promotion that will see at least 20,000 new books enter local homes, schools and communities via Kellogg's Free Books and Books for Schools programmes. In the Free Books promotion, shoppers can purchase specially marked packs of Kellogg's cereal or snacks which can be redeemed for their choice of free books for the family, while stocks last.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC