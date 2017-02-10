NAMI Awards Smithfield Foods' U.S. Facilities for Environmental Achievements
Smithfield Foods announced today that several of the company's United States facilities received a total of 57 awards this year from the North American Meat Institute for their environmental achievements. The awards were presented to Smithfield employees during NAMI's annual Environmental Achievement and Recognition Awards program in Atlanta, Ga.
