Murray Goulburn's milk collection sinks 21% in first half

Murray Goulburn Cooperatives' domestic collection slumped by more than a fifth through the latter half of last year, outpacing the decline Kiwi rival Fonterra Cooperative Group faced, as record rainfall and a tougher fight for suppliers sapped its intake. Melbourne-based Murray Goulburn, Australia's dominant milk processor, collected 1.61 billion litres of milk in the six months ended Dec. 31 from 2.03 billion litres a year earlier, as Victorian production sank 9.9 percent due to record rainfall in September last year and an "aggressive competitive environment has resulted in substantial milk loss as all players seek to replace intake due to seasonal conditions", it said when reporting its first half result.

