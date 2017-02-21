Mondelez Overhauls Snack Line as Deal Talk Rattles Food Industry
The company is introducing a new line of crackers and snack bars made without artificial ingredients and GMOs, and it's revamping some of its existing products to better appeal to millennials. The rollout is Mondelez's biggest since it was created by splitting with Kraft Foods in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Hug a Gay Today
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC