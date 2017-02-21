Maple Leaf Foods to buy meatless foods producer for US$140 million
Maple Leaf Foods has announced it will acquire an American company that makes plant-based protein foods for US$140 million and any related costs. Maple Leaf says it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Lightlife Foods Inc., which makes vegetarian deli meats, chicken, beef, sausages and other meatless foods.
