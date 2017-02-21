Maple Leaf Foods To Acquire Lightlife Foods For $140 Million
Lightlife's focus on sustainable plant products in a quickly growing market segment in the U.S. will provide Maple Leaf with strategic diversification geographically and product mix, while aligning with its sustainability goals. The deal wasn't cheap, but will build on Maple Leaf's focus and will be accretive to its 2017 financial performance.
