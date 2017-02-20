Lyons, Farnsworth to retire from Hormel Foods

Bryan Farnsworth, senior vice president of supply chain, and Larry Lyons, senior vice president of human resources, will both be retiring from their positions, according to a Hormel Foods news release. Mark Coffey, vice president of affiliated business units in Refrigerated Foods, will assume Farnsworth's position and Mark Morey, former president of Hormel's previous Farmer John business in California, will take on the role of vice president of affiliated business units in Refrigerated Foods.

