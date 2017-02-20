Lyons, Farnsworth to retire from Hormel Foods
Bryan Farnsworth, senior vice president of supply chain, and Larry Lyons, senior vice president of human resources, will both be retiring from their positions, according to a Hormel Foods news release. Mark Coffey, vice president of affiliated business units in Refrigerated Foods, will assume Farnsworth's position and Mark Morey, former president of Hormel's previous Farmer John business in California, will take on the role of vice president of affiliated business units in Refrigerated Foods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan 13
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan 10
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC