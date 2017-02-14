Lindsay Lohan 'proud' of her brother ...

Lindsay Lohan 'proud' of her brother after his catwalk debut

Lindsay Lohan feels "proud" of her younger brother Dakota after he made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week. The 30-year-old actress arrived in the Big Apple to watch her brother as he walked at the Love X Fashion X Art by Domingo Zapata show, and Lindsay admitted it was "important" to her to support Dakota during his first foray into the industry.

