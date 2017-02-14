Lindsay Lohan 'proud' of her brother after his catwalk debut
Lindsay Lohan feels "proud" of her younger brother Dakota after he made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week. The 30-year-old actress arrived in the Big Apple to watch her brother as he walked at the Love X Fashion X Art by Domingo Zapata show, and Lindsay admitted it was "important" to her to support Dakota during his first foray into the industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC