L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 4,040 Tyson Foods, Inc.
L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Food Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay groups seek to buy NYC church known for hat... (Feb '16)
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|21
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
|Kraft's salad dressing fix: Shake up well (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Toby
|54
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Bird flu found on western Kentucky poultry farm (Apr '09)
|Oct '16
|fyi
|8
|Passing on the kibble: Some dog owners ditching...
|Sep '16
|Labatts Blue Bistro
|2
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri...
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Food Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC