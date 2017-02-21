Keurig Green Mountain to Pay $5.8 Mil...

Keurig Green Mountain to Pay $5.8 Million Civil Penalty

The penalty settles charges that Keurig knowingly failed to report a defect and unreasonable risk of serious injury to CPSC immediately with Keurig MINI Plus Brewing Systems, as required by federal law. Between 2010 and 2014, Keurig received about 200 reports of hot water, coffee, and coffee grounds spraying out of the brewers.

