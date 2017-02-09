Kellogg CEO: No "discernible" impact ...

Kellogg CEO: No "discernible" impact from online boycott

Kellogg says it saw no "discernible" effect from an online boycott spurred by its decision to pull ads from a website formerly run by one of President Trump's top aides. CEO John Bryant said it's difficult to gauge the impact of such consumer actions given the volume of its sales, but that the company did not see any effect it could attribute to the boycott.

